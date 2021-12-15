Six-month interval between prime, booster jabs necessary for high immunity: Yong

The post read that Covid-19 vaccinations are similar to those for other diseases. To complete the vaccination process, the recipient needs to receive the first two prime doses at least six months before the booster jab in order to possess a high immunity level.
The booster shot can be administered three months after the first two jabs, but the immune stimulation rate will be lower than the six month period.
Dr Yong added that a longer time period between the prime and booster shots means better immunity. But this should not be more than 24 months as the recipient may become infected by the virus before being “fully” vaccinated.
Published : December 15, 2021
By : THE NATION
