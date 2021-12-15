Tue, December 21, 2021

Police warn against fake Covid vaccination certificates

Forging official documents is a legal offence that is liable to both imprisonment and a fine, Royal Thai Police deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Kritsana Pattanacharoen warned on Wednesday after various online media reported about fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

A Covid-19 vaccination certificate must be issued only by the institution administering the jabs and those who have not been vaccinated cannot receive such a document.

Kritsana said fake news is distorted news causing damage to the country and people.

He pointed out that offences relating to the Computer Act Section 14(2), (5) carry the penalty of imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of up to THB100,000 or both.

Also, it may be considered an offence under the Emergency Decree, he added.

