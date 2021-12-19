WHO cites Thailand’s mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccine strategy in latest paper

This came after the Public Health Ministry announced that many studies conducted in Thailand have been cited in the World Health Organisation’s "Interim recommendations for heterologous Covid-19 vaccine schedules" report.
Traisulee said of the 48 studies cited in the report, five are from Thailand conducted by researchers under the auspices of the Public Health Ministry and other related agencies.
She added that Thailand is promoting a mix-and-match vaccine strategy to other countries based on its efficiency in containing the spread of Covid-19.
"This is considered important progress for Thailand," she added.
Published : December 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
