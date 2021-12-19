Sun, December 19, 2021

in-focus

WHO cites Thailand’s mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccine strategy in latest paper

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • WHO cites Thailand’s mix-and-match ...

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha applauded Thai researchers after their studies on Covid-19 vaccine combinations were accepted internationally, deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul said on Saturday.

This came after the Public Health Ministry announced that many studies conducted in Thailand have been cited in the World Health Organisation’s "Interim recommendations for heterologous Covid-19 vaccine schedules" report.

Traisulee said of the 48 studies cited in the report, five are from Thailand conducted by researchers under the auspices of the Public Health Ministry and other related agencies.

She added that Thailand is promoting a mix-and-match vaccine strategy to other countries based on its efficiency in containing the spread of Covid-19.

"This is considered important progress for Thailand," she added.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Bangkok needs new governor to solve traffic, public transport problems, survey finds

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Thailand’s electric car dreams soon to become a reality

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Department of Rural Roads recommends eight routes during New Year festival

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Latest News

New York coronavirus cases hit record high for second straight day as omicron upends holiday plans

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Covid hits Europe schools hard as omicron stalks New-Year return

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Chula medical expert raises alarm over Omicron, advises people to stay in

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.