Na Bon residents rally against bio-mass power project planned for their district

After handing a petition addressed to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday, Nakhon Si Thammarat’s “Save Na Bon” group set up camp outside the United Nations headquarters in Bangkok.

Their demand is that the government bring the development of bio-mass power stations in their district to a halt because they fear the environmental impact the power plants may have. They are also concerned that the power plants may switch to coal or other fossil fuels later, causing further damage to the environment.

Protesters say that land clearing for the project is already underway.

One of the protest leaders said people in Na Bon make their living from fruit orchards and rubber plantations and do not want power plants to be built near their communities.

The group expects to get a response by Monday.

 

Published : December 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

