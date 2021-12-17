Chana Rak Thin protesters handled gently insist police, as MP threatens to slap them with lawsuit

Nakarin said the police is responsible for ensuring that people use their rights without causing trouble to others.

“Police will initially negotiate with protesters if they are trying to destroy objects, and will only use force when protesters resist but in line with the law,” he explained.

He added that 37 protesters – 31 women and six men – were detained for allegedly violating the emergency decree, blocking traffic and breaking the Communicable Disease Control Act during Covid-19 situation. The detainees were released the following day.

Nakarin also said police suspected that insurgents had joined the group, though he was not sure if they were part of Barisan Revolusi Nasional Melayu Patani or not.