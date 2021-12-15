Wed, December 15, 2021

Chana protesters head home after cabinet agrees to delay controversial Songkhla industrial project

Chana Rak Thin (Protect Homeland Chana) protesters agreed to go home on Wednesday after the cabinet resolved to delay a controversial industrial estate project in Songkhla until a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) is completed and the prime minister ordered a fact-checking committee to be set up.

(Related story: Prayut admits Chana locals voices were ignored, but refuses to halt controversial project)

The group left Chamai Maruchet Bridge and headed back to Songkhla’s Chana district in the morning after camping at the bridge the day before. More than 300 protesters had insisted they would rally for longer before a PM’s Office representative negotiated with the group's leaders on Tuesday evening.

However, a small clash occurred at night between a protester and a policeman, who was recording the scene, but the situation eased in five minutes.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the Chana locals on Wednesday for their understanding, while providing transportation for the group.

Prayut pledged to continue with the industrial project with transparency and emphasised on the locals participating in the SEA.

The premier also instructed Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, as chairman of an inspection committee, to gather facts and more details about the 16,800-rai Chana Industrial Estate project.

