Chana protesters head home after cabinet agrees to delay controversial Songkhla industrial project

However, a small clash occurred at night between a protester and a policeman, who was recording the scene, but the situation eased in five minutes.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked the Chana locals on Wednesday for their understanding, while providing transportation for the group.

Prayut pledged to continue with the industrial project with transparency and emphasised on the locals participating in the SEA.

The premier also instructed Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, as chairman of an inspection committee, to gather facts and more details about the 16,800-rai Chana Industrial Estate project.

