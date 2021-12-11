Chana fishermen renew their battle against industrial park, ready to join rally in Bangkok on Monday

The villagers brought along more than 30 fishing boats and wore green bands on their arms to symbolise their battle to “Save Chana”.

Supat said the villagers were fighting to save the 20,000 rai of land they live on from being taken for the Chana industrial park project. At least three sub-districts will be affected by the project, he said.

Supat added that the first step the government should take is to pause the project and conduct the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) that it had promised but never completed.

The protesters, meanwhile, said they were not totally against the project, but wanted it to be developed sustainably.