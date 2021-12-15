Police decide to pursue legal action against Chana Rak Thin protesters

“By gathering at Chamai Maruchet Bridge near Government House, the protesters violated the Emergency Decree in this Covid-19 situation as well as the Communicable Disease Act,” Metropolitan Police deputy chief Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaengaek said on Wednesday.

“As for the protesters who had been arrested earlier, they have already been charged and are now facing legal action.”

Some 50 members of the Chana Rak Thin group had gathered outside Government House on the evening of December 6, blocking traffic in and out of the building and prompting crowd control police to dissolve the gathering to restore the smooth flow of traffic.

Police arrested 37 protesters – 31 women and six men – after the rally dissolved at 9.30pm on December 6, but in the next several days more demonstrators showed up until the group ballooned to more than 300 people.

They also demanded that all legal action against the 37 protesters arrested earlier be dropped.

Jirasan said that since July 2020 the bureau had been working on 806 cases involving rallies in Bangkok. Of these, 406 cases have already been submitted to prosecutors, while 400 are still under investigation.