Sat, December 18, 2021

Prayut worried New Year parties will spark new wave, orders health ministry to crack the whip

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday instructed the Public Health Ministry to issue an official rule that all visitors to large New Year festivals present proof of vaccination and ATK tests taken no more than 72 hours ago.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said event organisers are required to strictly adhere to the ministry’s Covid Free Setting measures.

Visitors to events with more than 1,000 people are required to be fully vaccinated and present antigen test results taken within 72 hours. For smaller events, visitors are only expected to present proof of being fully jabbed.

Thanakorn also asked people to not fall for fraudsters who offer to issue Covid-19 vaccination certificates for those who have not been jabbed. Both fraudsters and users will be punished in this case because they could spread the disease.

A correct certificate will have a QR Code which will display information about the vaccinee, the doctor who administered the jab, the brand of the dose and its bottle number.

He added that the premier was worried about restrictions being eased over the New Year, such as the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration allowing restaurants to serve booze on New Year’s Eve until 1am.

Published : December 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

