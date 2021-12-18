Sat, December 18, 2021

CCSA prepares safety measures as Nong Khai border crossing set to open on Dec 24

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Friday that it will set up special disease prevention measures for travellers entering Thailand via the Nong Khai checkpoint from December 24.

CCSA’s spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said the centre will also check out New Year celebration venues in places like Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima as well as Nong Khai.

According to the CCSA, Nong Khai will be the first province to open its border to travellers under the Test & Go scheme. Nong Khai shares a border with Laos.

Thailand will officially open its doors on January 1, including its border crossings in Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani.

