CCSA prepares safety measures as Nong Khai border crossing set to open on Dec 24

CCSA’s spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangsan said the centre will also check out New Year celebration venues in places like Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima as well as Nong Khai.
According to the CCSA, Nong Khai will be the first province to open its border to travellers under the Test & Go scheme. Nong Khai shares a border with Laos.
Thailand will officially open its doors on January 1, including its border crossings in Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani.
Published : December 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 18, 2021
Published : Dec 18, 2021
Published : Dec 18, 2021
Published : Dec 18, 2021
Published : Dec 18, 2021
Published : Dec 18, 2021
Published : Dec 18, 2021
Published : Dec 18, 2021