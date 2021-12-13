Mon, December 13, 2021

Booze can be served until the wee hours of 2022, says CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday issued new guidelines for the New Year holidays.

Under the new regulations, restaurants and eateries will be allowed to serve alcohol until 1am to ring in the New Year, provided they strictly adhere to Covid-Free Setting standards.

For events involving more than 1,000 people, organisers must ensure all members of staff, musicians and guests are fully vaccinated and have tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours.

Every guest, except children below the age of 12, is required to register their attendance as well as show proof of vaccination and negative test results at the door. Alternatively, organisers can conduct antigen tests at the entrance.

CCSA said the most important thing is that all staff and guests must strictly adhere to measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The CCSA also removed the red tag of “maximum control” on 23 provinces effective from Thursday onwards.

Now, 39 provinces come under the orange tag of “controlled zone”. They are Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chachoengsao, Chumphon, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Trang, Trat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Lampang, Lamphun, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, Sa Kaew, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

Meanwhile, 30 provinces come under the yellow tag or “under surveillance”, namely Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Sawan, Nan, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Phichit, Phayao, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Roi Et, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Samut Songkhram, Singburi, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Ang Thong and Amnat Charoen.

Separately, Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Krabi, Chonburi, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phang Nga and Phuket remain under the “blue zone” as tourism pilot provinces.

Published : December 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

