Booze can be served until the wee hours of 2022, says CCSA

For events involving more than 1,000 people, organisers must ensure all members of staff, musicians and guests are fully vaccinated and have tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours.

Every guest, except children below the age of 12, is required to register their attendance as well as show proof of vaccination and negative test results at the door. Alternatively, organisers can conduct antigen tests at the entrance.

CCSA said the most important thing is that all staff and guests must strictly adhere to measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.