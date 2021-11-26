Thai-Cambodia border provinces await CCSA okay before flinging open doors from Dec 16

The border will be reopened at four sites – permanent checkpoints Ban Khlong Luek-Poi Pet and Ban Khao Din-Ban km13 and the cross-border trade points Ban Nong Prue-Malai and Ban Ta Phraya-Ban Bueng Ta Kuan.

At the meeting, Thailand proposed that employers pick up Cambodian workers looking for jobs cutting sugarcane at the Sa Kaew border and quarantine them at the sugarcane plantations. Once the job is done, the employers can inform related agencies before shifting the workers to other areas.

Thailand will also allow up to 3,000 Cambodian vendors to trade at its Rong Kluea Market daily, provided they strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.