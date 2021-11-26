Fri, November 26, 2021

Thai-Cambodia border provinces await CCSA okay before flinging open doors from Dec 16

The four Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoints should be reopened by December 16 if approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and the Cambodian government.

This date was tentatively set at a meeting on Thursday between Sa Kaew, Banteay Meanchey and Phra Tabong governors.

The border will be reopened at four sites – permanent checkpoints Ban Khlong Luek-Poi Pet and Ban Khao Din-Ban km13 and the cross-border trade points Ban Nong Prue-Malai and Ban Ta Phraya-Ban Bueng Ta Kuan.

At the meeting, Thailand proposed that employers pick up Cambodian workers looking for jobs cutting sugarcane at the Sa Kaew border and quarantine them at the sugarcane plantations. Once the job is done, the employers can inform related agencies before shifting the workers to other areas.

Thailand will also allow up to 3,000 Cambodian vendors to trade at its Rong Kluea Market daily, provided they strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.

 

Government agencies in Sa Kaew province will launch a vaccination drive in the province in a bid to create Covid-free areas and improve efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

