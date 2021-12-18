Bangkokians can only ring in the New Year with booze at open-air restaurants

The aim is to promote tourism during the New Year countdown while maintaining maximum disease control measures.

Details of the new criteria are:

• Restaurants can serve alcohol for the New Year countdown until 1am, provided they have open-air spaces with proper ventilation.

• Customers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In case venues have more than 1,000 participants, all attendees must provide negative ATK test results taken within 72 hours.

• No walk-ins will be allowed. All customers are required to reserve their seats online to prevent overcrowding.

• Restaurant staffers and customers must strictly follow Covid Free Setting practices.

The governor added that restaurants that do not have open-air spaces but have passed the Department of Health’s Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus (TSC 2+) standard can serve alcohol until 11pm as previously announced.