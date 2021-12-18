Sat, December 18, 2021

in-focus

Bangkokians can only ring in the New Year with booze at open-air restaurants

Only open-air restaurants in Bangkok can serve alcoholic beverages during the New Year countdown, governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced on Friday.

The aim is to promote tourism during the New Year countdown while maintaining maximum disease control measures.

Details of the new criteria are:

• Restaurants can serve alcohol for the New Year countdown until 1am, provided they have open-air spaces with proper ventilation.

• Customers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In case venues have more than 1,000 participants, all attendees must provide negative ATK test results taken within 72 hours.

• No walk-ins will be allowed. All customers are required to reserve their seats online to prevent overcrowding.

• Restaurant staffers and customers must strictly follow Covid Free Setting practices.

The governor added that restaurants that do not have open-air spaces but have passed the Department of Health’s Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus (TSC 2+) standard can serve alcohol until 11pm as previously announced.

