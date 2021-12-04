Still no buzz in Bangkok’s Nana area

After the latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron, was detected in South Africa on November 24, Thailand cancelled all flights from eight southern African countries as of December 1.
Restaurants in the alley were mostly empty, though the ones near the top of the lane were doing better. The diners were generally European and American.
Though restaurants are allowed to serve alcoholic drinks until 11pm, they are also required to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures. All diners must be screened before entering, a bottle of alcohol gel must be provided at each table and social distancing must be maintained.
Every restaurant must have a Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certificate, which must be clearly displayed.
Published : December 04, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021