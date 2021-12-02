Tue, December 07, 2021

Crowds descend on Chinatown

Yaowarat Road, or Bangkoks Chinatown, has sprung back to life again as many Thais and foreigners flocked to the area to wolf down various delicacies on Wednesday night.

It's all thanks to the government's recent decision to lift curfew and ease other measures, otherwise Chinatown would have turned into a ghost town.

 

The Nation Thailand, however, advises people not to visit Yaowarat Road on Monday as street food vendors operate from Tuesday to Sunday. Happy eating!

Crowds descend on Chinatown

Published : December 02, 2021

By : THE NATION

