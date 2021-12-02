Crowds descend on Chinatown

It's all thanks to the government's recent decision to lift curfew and ease other measures, otherwise Chinatown would have turned into a ghost town.
The Nation Thailand, however, advises people not to visit Yaowarat Road on Monday as street food vendors operate from Tuesday to Sunday. Happy eating!
Published : December 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
