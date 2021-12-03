Tue, December 07, 2021

Bangkok keeps a close eye on Omicron variant

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is monitoring the Covid-19 situation both globally and in the province closely after Thailand has banned visitors from eight African countries to prevent the spreading of Omicron: a new, more easily transmissible Covid-19 variant being reported on November 24 in South Africa, said BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchawanich on Thursday.

“Public health offices in all districts have been instructed to work together with related agencies to keep track of Covid-19 situation in their areas while staying alert for the emergence of Omicron cases,” he said. “BMA also urged general public to adhere to the Covid-19 universal prevention practices to keep themselves and their family safe from Covid-19.”

The Covid-19 universal prevention practices are:

  1. Leave your home only when necessary.
  2. Keep a distance of 1-2 meters from others.
  3. Wear facemasks at all times when in a place with more than two persons.
  4. Wash your hands regularly with soap or alcohol sanitizer, especially before eating and after using the toilet.
  5. Avoid touching your face or facemask unnecessarily.
  6. Elders and those with health problems should avoid public places as much as possible.
  7. Regularly clean and disinfect contact surfaces in your home.
  8. Separate your personal items from others.
  9. Eat only freshly cooked food and use serving spoons.
  10. If you are in high-risk group, take Covid-19 test via ATK method regularly.
     

Published : December 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

