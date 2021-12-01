PM: Don’t worry about Omicron variant, keep your guard up high

The Tourism Authority of Thailand confirmed that there were no signs of a slowdown in tourism as foreign tourists continued to visit the country.
Only some European countries have reimposed lockdowns, but this is not related to the Omicron mutant virus.
He said the Thai government would speed up vaccinations for everyone as there are now enough vaccines for all Thais.
“The prime minister understands the mutant virus situation. He has asked people not to panic but keep up their guard high against the virus. The PM has also invited people to get fully vaccinated in order to build up group immunity and for the safety of everyone,” Thanakorn said.
“On the part of the government, we will do our best to prevent Omicron from entering Thailand,” Thanakorn promised.
Published : December 01, 2021
By : THE NATION
