9,380 Bangkok restaurants pass safety measures, 172 not up to standards, 1 ordered closed

Meanwhile, night entertainment venues that remain closed have been urged to prepare for a Covid Free Setting so they can resume business when measures are further relaxed.
BMA deputy permanent secretary Chawin Sirinak told reporters on Thursday that the team had inspected 10,161 from a total of 15,840 restaurants that serve alcohol across the capital.
He said 9,380 establishments passed SHA/SHA Plus standards, while 172 were found to be not up to the standards. Only one restaurant was ordered to close.
“Any establishment that has not yet received SHA/SHA Plus certification can register for authorised permission via the website https://www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsha,” Chawin said.
He added that night entertainment venues, pubs, bars or karaoke parlours that are still not allowed to reopen should conduct a Covid Free Setting and Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus assessment to prepare for a reopening once they are given the go-ahead.
Related news:
Published : December 02, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021