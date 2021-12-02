Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

9,380 Bangkok restaurants pass safety measures, 172 not up to standards, 1 ordered closed

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) set up a joint operation team to inspect restaurants under Safety and Health Administration (SHA) measures on Wednesday after the eateries were allowed to serve alcohol until 11pm.

Meanwhile, night entertainment venues that remain closed have been urged to prepare for a Covid Free Setting so they can resume business when measures are further relaxed.

BMA deputy permanent secretary Chawin Sirinak told reporters on Thursday that the team had inspected 10,161 from a total of 15,840 restaurants that serve alcohol across the capital.

He said 9,380 establishments passed SHA/SHA Plus standards, while 172 were found to be not up to the standards. Only one restaurant was ordered to close.

9,380 Bangkok restaurants pass safety measures, 172 not up to standards, 1 ordered closed 9,380 Bangkok restaurants pass safety measures, 172 not up to standards, 1 ordered closed

“Any establishment that has not yet received SHA/SHA Plus certification can register for authorised permission via the website https://www.tourismthailand.org/thailandsha,” Chawin said.

He added that night entertainment venues, pubs, bars or karaoke parlours that are still not allowed to reopen should conduct a Covid Free Setting and Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus assessment to prepare for a reopening once they are given the go-ahead.

Related news:

9,380 Bangkok restaurants pass safety measures, 172 not up to standards, 1 ordered closed 9,380 Bangkok restaurants pass safety measures, 172 not up to standards, 1 ordered closed ​​​​​​​

Related News

Published : December 02, 2021

Related News

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Thailand recorded 3,525 Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Cold to cool weather in upper Thailand, less rains in the South

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

Published : Dec 06, 2021

Latest News

Baht strengths as dollar responds to Feds moves on quantitative easing

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Police crackdown on human trafficking gang in Tak

Published : Dec 07, 2021

SET expected to rise on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

Published : Dec 07, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.