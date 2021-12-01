Tue, December 21, 2021

in-focus

Seven Nakhon Ratchasima districts expected to allow restaurants to serve alcohol

Nakhon Ratchasima’s provincial communicable disease committee has approved in principle the move to reopen seven districts as tourism pilot areas – Mueang, Pak Chong, Chalermprakiat, Chokchai, Sikhio, Wang Nam Khiao and Phimai – the province’s deputy governor Chusak Chunkoh said on Wednesday after a meeting of the provincial Covid-19 Countermeasures Command Centre.

The seven districts will allow restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages until 10pm, but restaurants need to first obtain permission to pass SHA standards.

Pubs, bars, karaokes, entertainment venues and massage parlours will remain closed.

The Communicable Disease Committee will expedite the proposal by the Nakhon Ratchasima governor to sign the official announcement as soon as possible.

Nakhon Ratchasima found 77 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and two additional deaths.

The province has seen 32,875 total cases and 256 deaths. Some 1,195 are still undergoing treatment and 31,424 have recovered and returned home.

Related News

Published : December 01, 2021

Related News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Latest News

THB600 million set aside for entertainment workers left jobless by outbreak

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Holders of Thailand Pass can still enter, says Anutin

Published : Dec 21, 2021

TAT’s countdown parties still on

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Cabinet okays over THB35 billion for vaccines, travel projects, compensation

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.