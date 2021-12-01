Seven Nakhon Ratchasima districts expected to allow restaurants to serve alcohol

The seven districts will allow restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages until 10pm, but restaurants need to first obtain permission to pass SHA standards.
Pubs, bars, karaokes, entertainment venues and massage parlours will remain closed.
The Communicable Disease Committee will expedite the proposal by the Nakhon Ratchasima governor to sign the official announcement as soon as possible.
Nakhon Ratchasima found 77 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and two additional deaths.
The province has seen 32,875 total cases and 256 deaths. Some 1,195 are still undergoing treatment and 31,424 have recovered and returned home.
Published : December 01, 2021
