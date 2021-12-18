Sat, December 18, 2021

Thai govt to waive toll fees, offer car check-ups as New Year gifts to the public

Thai authorities traditionally offer free or subsidised services as a New Year present to the public. This year it is offering a bunch of freebies to motorists during the holiday period to help make travel a more enjoyable experience.

Here is a list of the freebies offered:

• Toll-free expressway: The Expressway Authority of Thailand announced earlier this month that no tolls will be charged from December 30 to January 3 on its two main expressways – Burapha Withi (Bang Na-Chonburi) and Kanchanapisek (Bang Phli-Suksawas).

• Toll-free motorways: The Department of Highways will waive toll fees on two motorways – No 7 (Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya) and No 9 (Bang Pa In-Bang Phli-Bang Khun Tian) from midnight on December 30 to January 2 midnight.

• Free vehicle check-up: The Department of Land Transport is inviting motorists to bring their vehicles to any of the more than 2,000 participating service centres displaying the sign “Free Check-up for Road Safety”. The campaign runs throughout December with participating partners including leading petrol and LPG/NGV stations nationwide.

For non-motorists, the Transport Company will offer a 10 per cent discount on all interprovincial buses for passengers travelling between December 20 and January 20. To be eligible, passengers must book their tickets via the company’s website https://tcl99web.transport.co.th/Home or through its mobile application. Tickets bought under this promotion cannot be refunded or changed.

