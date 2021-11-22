10-baht discount on Chalong Rat Expressway extended by another year

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) has been providing this discount since the toll booths opened in January this year. Toll fees currently stand at 30 baht for four-wheelers, 50 baht for six to 10 wheelers, and 70 baht for vehicles with more than 10 wheels.

The subsidy was scheduled to end on December 31 this year.

“Extending the discount aims to ease the financial burden on motorists and promote the use of the expressway,” the minister said.

Saksayam also said that no toll will be charged on the Burapha Withi (Bang Na-Chonburi) and Kanchanaphisek (Bang Phli-Suksawat) expressways for five days – from midnight December 30 to January 3 – to facilitate travellers during the New Year break.

The government has marked January 3 as a public holiday to compensate for January 1, which falls on a Saturday. People are expected to head to their hometowns for this four-day-long weekend.