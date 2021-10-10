Bangkok expressways to get more speed detectors soon

The agency has earmarked 29 million baht for the operation, EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Saturday.
He added that between April and August this year, 217,316 motorists had been caught breaching traffic law. Of them, 197,661 were caught speeding and 19,655 for driving in the shoulder lane.
“EXAT and the police will continue cooperating to prevent accidents on expressways,” he said.
Related stories:
The speed limit on expressways inside Bangkok stands at 80 kilometres per hour and 90km per hour outside the city.
Published : October 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021