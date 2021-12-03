Tue, December 07, 2021

Toll-free on three expressways on December 5, 10

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) announced on Friday that three expressways under its administration would be opened for free use on December 5 and 10, to facilitate people’s traveling during public holidays of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s birthday (and National Father’s Day) and Constitution Day, respectively.

From 0.01am until midnight of said dates, vehicles can zip through any toll booths of the Chalerm Maha Nakhon, Sirat and Udon Ratthaya expressways free of charge.

Exat also urged people to use Easy Pass system to pay for toll fees instead of cash or coins to limit the physical contact, which could spread the Covid-19 virus and other germs.

Easy Pass can be easily topped up using Exat Portal mobile application, which can also check for available balance and latest promotions. Exat also offers an application called Exat Traffic for those who require roadside assistance on the expressway. For more information, contact call centre 1543.
 

Published : December 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
