Toll-free Motorways from December 30 to January 3

“The move aims to reduce people’s financial burden and facilitate traffic flow which is expected to increase during the New Year festival,” she said. “Unobstructed traffic flow at toll booths will also help reduce the accumulation of air pollution produced by vehicles’ emission.”

The government had earlier announced that January 3 (Monday) is a public holiday compensating New Year Day (January 1) which falls on Saturday. This has formed a four-day long weekend during New Year festival whereas many people are expected to travel to their hometowns.

