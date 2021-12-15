Wed, December 15, 2021

in-focus

Toll-free Motorways from December 30 to January 3

A cabinet meeting on Tuesday has approved a waive of toll fee of two Motorways routes – No. 7 (Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya) and No. 9 (Bang Pa In-Bang Phli and Phra Pra Daeng-Bang Khun Tian) from after midnight of December 30 to midnight of January 3, said deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul on Tuesday.

“The move aims to reduce people’s financial burden and facilitate traffic flow which is expected to increase during the New Year festival,” she said. “Unobstructed traffic flow at toll booths will also help reduce the accumulation of air pollution produced by vehicles’ emission.”

The government had earlier announced that January 3 (Monday) is a public holiday compensating New Year Day (January 1) which falls on Saturday. This has formed a four-day long weekend during New Year festival whereas many people are expected to travel to their hometowns.
 

Related News

10-baht discount on Chalong Rat Expressway extended by another year

Two motorways, elevated expressway to be toll-free during New Year holidays

14 checkpoints set up on routes from Bangkok to other provinces

Related News

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Chiang Mai set to introduce Safe Traffic Week campaign, strict security at mountain attractions

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Police nab leader of escaped inmates

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Thai Hom Mali rice bags World’s Best Rice Award for second consecutive year

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Latest News

U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 800,000

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Pfizer confirms high efficacy of COVID-19 antiviral pill

Published : Dec 15, 2021

WMO reports record high temperature in Arctic region

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.