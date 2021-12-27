Top virologist predicts surge in Omicron infections soon

Dr Yong also said it was difficult to pinpoint the origin of Omicron infections in Thailand because many events are being held that may have triggered transmissions.

“The wave of Omicron infections in Thailand is not beyond our expectation because it can be transmitted quickly, even among people who have received two jabs,” he said.

“Hence, people should strictly adhere to measures to contain the spread of the virus.”

He also admitted that he was concerned that people travelling over the New Year break would cause Omicron to spread further.