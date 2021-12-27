Tue, January 11, 2022

life

Top virologist predicts surge in Omicron infections soon

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Top virologist predicts surge in Om...

The Omicron Covid-19 variant has arrived in Thailand and is spreading, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

He explained that the biggest concern was travellers testing negative during the incubation period and being allowed in under the Test & Go scheme.

Dr Yong also said it was difficult to pinpoint the origin of Omicron infections in Thailand because many events are being held that may have triggered transmissions.

“The wave of Omicron infections in Thailand is not beyond our expectation because it can be transmitted quickly, even among people who have received two jabs,” he said.

“Hence, people should strictly adhere to measures to contain the spread of the virus.”

He also admitted that he was concerned that people travelling over the New Year break would cause Omicron to spread further.

 

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday that 205 Omicron cases have been confirmed in many provinces, including Chiang Mai and Songkhla.

Related stories:

 

Related News

Published : December 27, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai football star Chanathip joins Japanese champions for record fee

Published : Jan 11, 2022

BlackPink’s Lalisa breaks 400 million record – twice

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Djokovic wins visa appeal but Australian Open berth still in doubt

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Omicron numbers may be far higher, says virologist

Published : Jan 08, 2022

Latest News

Thai citizenship applicants must now pass language test

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Phuket adds 300 hotel quarantine rooms as infections rise

Published : Jan 11, 2022

THB18 billion set aside for 9 mega Bangkok projects

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Cabinet extends paid maternity leave for civil servants

Published : Jan 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.