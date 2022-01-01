Thais make big wishes for 2022

When asked what they wanted from the government:

• 40.4% want Phase 4 of the “Kon La Khreung” (Let's Go Halves) scheme

• 20.6% want new welfare schemes to be introduced

• 10.7% want New Year accident insurance coverage at a premium of 10 baht

• 10.1% want the government to cut the interest on student loans.

The poll was conducted between December 17 and 21.