Thais make big wishes for 2022

• 59.8% want the Thai economy to improve
• 53.7% hope there are no more severe variants of Covid-19
• 50.1% hope there are no new Covid-19 clusters
• 47.1% wish for peace and unity
• 40.8% hope the cost of living remains affordable
When asked what they wanted from the government:
• 40.4% want Phase 4 of the “Kon La Khreung” (Let's Go Halves) scheme
• 20.6% want new welfare schemes to be introduced
• 10.7% want New Year accident insurance coverage at a premium of 10 baht
• 10.1% want the government to cut the interest on student loans.
The poll was conducted between December 17 and 21.
Published : January 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022