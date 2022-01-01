Thailand ushers in 2022

Event organisers, however, were instructed to strictly adhere to Covid Free Setting measures, which require all staff and attendees to be fully vaccinated and undergo an antigen test at the entrance. Events could only be held in open-air venues, with a limited number of guests and the application of social distancing.
Here are some photos of top countdown events across the country:
“Centralworld Bangkok Countdown 2022” at CentralWorld shopping mall in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.
“Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022” at ICONSIAM shopping complex in Bangkok’s Khlong San district.
“Siam Paragon Countdown 2022: The Universe of Happiness Celebrations” at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 "Amazing New Chapters @Phuket" at King Rama X Public Park on Saphan Hin Beach.
"MONO29 PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2022" at Bali Hai Pier in Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district.
Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 "Amazing New Chapters @Chiang Mai" at Royal Park Rajapruek.
Published : January 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
