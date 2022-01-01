Prayut delighted safety measures adhered to at countdown parties nationwide

“PM Prayut is pleased that the events concluded without any problems thanks to the cooperation of all parties in adhering to measures such as Covid Free Setting and Universal Prevention,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.

“The success of these New Year events could set a new standard for celebrations in the future.”

In a bid to prevent the spread of Omicron, event organisers were instructed to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures such as requiring that all staff and attendees are fully vaccinated and undergo an antigen test at entrances. Events could only be held in open-air venues, with a limited number of guests and the application of social distancing.