Prayut delighted safety measures adhered to at countdown parties nationwide

“PM Prayut is pleased that the events concluded without any problems thanks to the cooperation of all parties in adhering to measures such as Covid Free Setting and Universal Prevention,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Saturday.
“The success of these New Year events could set a new standard for celebrations in the future.”
In a bid to prevent the spread of Omicron, event organisers were instructed to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures such as requiring that all staff and attendees are fully vaccinated and undergo an antigen test at entrances. Events could only be held in open-air venues, with a limited number of guests and the application of social distancing.
“In Bangkok, countdowns at CentralWorld, Iconsiam and Siam Paragon shopping malls saw participants wearing facemasks and maintaining a safe distance from one another, while organizers provided free ATK tests at entrances and demanded to see vaccination certificates,” Thanakorn said. “Similar steps were taken at events in other tourist provinces like Chonburi, Phuket and Chiang Mai.
“PM Prayut is pleased that people willingly follow the Public Health Ministry’s measures to protect themselves from Covid-19,” he added. “This means we are ready to move ahead with reopening the country so the economy can recover fully, while people can rest assured that they will remain safe from the virus.”
Published : January 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022
Published : Jan 11, 2022