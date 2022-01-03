Restaurants cash in on New Year feasting

Thaniwan added that the number of people eating out during the New Year holidays is an indication that the Thai public is not too worried about the Omicron variant.

“People had been restricted under lockdowns for far too long and they wanted to let off steam during New Year break after working hard all year,” she said. “Most people believe that dining out at restaurants is still safe if they use caution, including wearing facemasks and maintaining a safe distance from others.”

The Thai Restaurant Association president admitted that restaurants are risky as they may spark new infection clusters, especially if the operators do not strictly adhere to disease control measures including getting all staffers double jabbed and restricting the sale of alcohol.