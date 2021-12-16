Bangkok sets safety guidelines for New Year countdown events

The guidelines are:

1. Launching of fireworks or lanterns or similar objects is prohibited. Exceptions will be made in case a written permit is given by the director of a district office. Violators could face a fine of up to THB60,000 or a 3-year imprisonment, or both.

2. Owners or operators of establishments serving as venues for New Year countdown events must make sure their fire prevention equipment, fire alarm systems, as well as emergency power systems are functional. They must also have fire escape routes, put up a floor plan, and organise fire drill practices on a regular basis.

3. Establishments must maintain the social distancing practice and provide proper ventilation inside buildings. They are advised to use fire retardant material as decoration and furniture, as well as avoid holding events in the vicinity where flammable materials are stored.

Event goers are advised to exercise caution and strictly abide by the Public Health Ministry’s disease control measures to keep from contracting Covid-19.

To report a fire, dial hotline 199 or contact the nearest district office.