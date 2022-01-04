Tourism Ministry eyes sandbox schemes for other tourist islands

“We need a new campaign to attract foreigners who cannot enter Thailand under the Test & Go scheme until at least next month,” Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan said on Monday.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will evaluate the Test & Go scheme at the end of January after it was suspended on December 21 to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The Test & Go scheme allows fully vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand without having to quarantine and the CCSA was scheduled to reevaluate the suspension on January 4.

On Monday, the CCSA announced that foreigners who had registered for the scheme must enter the country before January 10. After that, they can register under the Phuket Sandbox scheme or use alternative quarantine (AQ) services.