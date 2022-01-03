Wed, January 12, 2022

CCSA urged to postpone relaunching Test & Go scheme

The Public Health Ministry on Monday proposed that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) put off the reopening of Thailand’s Test & Go scheme and evaluate the situation until the end of January.

The Test & Go scheme, which allows fully vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand without having to quarantine, was suspended on December 21 in a bid to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The CCSA is scheduled to reevaluate the suspension on January 4.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said foreigners who have already registered for the scheme must enter the country before January 10.

“After January 10, they can register under the Phuket Sandbox scheme or use alternative quarantine [AQ] services,” he said.

