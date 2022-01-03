CCSA urged to postpone relaunching Test & Go scheme

The Test & Go scheme, which allows fully vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand without having to quarantine, was suspended on December 21 in a bid to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The CCSA is scheduled to reevaluate the suspension on January 4.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said foreigners who have already registered for the scheme must enter the country before January 10.
“After January 10, they can register under the Phuket Sandbox scheme or use alternative quarantine [AQ] services,” he said.
Published : January 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
