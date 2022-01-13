Sat, January 22, 2022

Criminal Court extends bail of student activist ‘Rung’

The Criminal Court on Thursday extended the temporary release of student activist Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul until June 16 so she can complete her studies.

The court ordered the student at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Sociology and Anthropology to report to officials every 30 days.

She is also required to be present in court again at 10am on June 16 for the court to decide whether to extend her bail.

Panusaya and other activists were accused of defaming and expressing malicious intent against the monarchy during their rallies at Sanam Luang on September 19 and 20, 2020.

The court granted her temporary release from November 30 to January 12 so she could continue her studies and sit for her exams.

She was released on five conditions, including a requirement that she should not join any more protests and must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

In its decision on Thursday, the court noted that Panusaya did not violate any of the conditions during her bail period.

The court acknowledged her need to remain outside the remand prison to study for the second semester of her fourth year and to carry out research so she could graduate.

Panusaya promised the court she would strictly observe the conditions.

Among other things, Panusaya said she would not join any political activity that would affect the monarchy and would not leave the kingdom, the court said.

Furthermore, Prof Dr Boonlert Wisertpreecha of her faculty promised the court that he would ensure she does not violate her bail conditions.

The court approved her release by requiring her to place assets worth 200,000 baht as a guarantee. The court also ordered the removal of her EM bracelet.

Panusaya said she hoped other political and student activists who have been remanded because of protests against the government would be granted bail soon.

On Wednesday, the Criminal Court granted her bail in a case in which she and other activists protested against the Criminal Code Article 112 at Siam Paragon shopping mall on December 20. Panusaya and other activists wore “crop top” T-shirts in criticism of the article, also called the lese majesty law. In this case, Panusaya is free temporarily until May 25.

She has another legal case against her for allegedly organising a protest in Ayutthaya last year. The Ayutthaya Court is scheduled to announce later on Thursday its decision on her request for bail.

