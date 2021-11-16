Fri, November 19, 2021

Court denies bail for Panusaya in lese majeste case

The Criminal Court on Monday denied bail for pro-democracy leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul on a lese majeste case involving her wearing crop top outfit.

The court said she had repeatedly committed similar offences since she and four others, namely Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok, Benja Apan and Phawat Hiranphon, were indicted by public prosecutors on June 29. She also violated the conditions set by the court in other cases, it added.

On December 20, 2020, Panusaya walked at the Siam Paragon shopping centre in Bangkok while wearing a crop top and writing messages urging to abolish Section 112, or lese majeste law, on her arms and waist.

Panusaya was at the court on Monday for a testimony while the court scheduled January 24 for evidence examination. After her bail was denied, she was sent to the Central Women's Correctional Institution in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district.

Section 112 of the Criminal Code states that “whoever defames, insults or threatens the King, the Queen, the Heir-apparent or the Regent shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years”.
 

Nation Thailand
