Ayutthaya court also extends activist Rung’s temporary release

She was accused of violating the law by leading a protest in the province without permission. The Ayutthaya court had previously granted her bail until Thursday and was scheduled to review the bail conditions.
On Thursday, the court stated that Panusaya had fully complied with the bail conditions and was eligible to be temporarily released indefinitely.
The court also approved the removal of the electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet she had to wear, saying she was not under home arrest anymore.
On Wednesday, the South Bangkok Criminal Court granted her bail for leading a protest against the lese majeste law outside Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shopping mall on December 20.
Panusaya and other anti-establishment activists had worn “crop tops” in symbolic defiance of the Criminal Code’s Article 112. Under this case, Panusaya was granted bail until May 25 this year. The South Bangkok Court’s ruling has her wearing an EM bracelet and she is only allowed to leave home between 6am and 6pm.
Earlier on Thursday, the Criminal Court extended Panusaya’s bail until June 16 in another case related to allegedly illegal demonstrations in Bangkok’s Sanam Luang area in September 2020. The court also approved the removal of her EM bracelet.
Her lawyer, Kritsadang Nutjaras said he would call on the South Bangkok Court to reconsider its order to have Panusaya continue wearing the EM bracelet in relation to the December 20 protest.
Panusaya is scheduled to appear in the South Bangkok Court again on February 8 to enter her petition.
Published : January 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
