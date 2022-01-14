Ayutthaya court also extends activist Rung’s temporary release

On Thursday, the court stated that Panusaya had fully complied with the bail conditions and was eligible to be temporarily released indefinitely.

The court also approved the removal of the electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet she had to wear, saying she was not under home arrest anymore.

On Wednesday, the South Bangkok Criminal Court granted her bail for leading a protest against the lese majeste law outside Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shopping mall on December 20.

Panusaya and other anti-establishment activists had worn “crop tops” in symbolic defiance of the Criminal Code’s Article 112. Under this case, Panusaya was granted bail until May 25 this year. The South Bangkok Court’s ruling has her wearing an EM bracelet and she is only allowed to leave home between 6am and 6pm.