Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

2nd Omicron victim in Thailand, 84-year-old cancer patient succumbs in Udon Thani

An 84-year-old woman in Udon Thani succumbed to Omicron on Saturday evening, becoming the second person to die from this Covid-19 variant in Thailand, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on Monday.

The woman, who lived in Udon Thani’s Kud Chap district, was in the final stage of lung cancer and hooked up to a high-flow oxygen machine. She had not been vaccinated and tested positive for Covid-19 on January 10. It is believed she may have picked up the virus from her son, who had tested positive earlier.

Owing to her health, her family requested that she be treated at home in isolation. She was prescribed Favipiravir and doctors monitored her oxygen levels.

The CCSA said she had no fever and her breathing was not distressed from January 10 to 14. However, on Saturday her oxygen levels dropped to 76 per cent and she began panting. However, her family chose not to have her admitted to the hospital and she was pronounced dead at 7.45pm on Saturday.

Thailand’s first Omicron victim was an 86-year-old bedridden Alzheimer’s patient in Songkhla, who died on January 12.

Related News

Published : January 17, 2022

Related News

Thailand records 1st Omicron death as 86-year-old succumbs to variant in Hat Yai

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.