2nd Omicron victim in Thailand, 84-year-old cancer patient succumbs in Udon Thani

Owing to her health, her family requested that she be treated at home in isolation. She was prescribed Favipiravir and doctors monitored her oxygen levels.

The CCSA said she had no fever and her breathing was not distressed from January 10 to 14. However, on Saturday her oxygen levels dropped to 76 per cent and she began panting. However, her family chose not to have her admitted to the hospital and she was pronounced dead at 7.45pm on Saturday.

Thailand’s first Omicron victim was an 86-year-old bedridden Alzheimer’s patient in Songkhla, who died on January 12.