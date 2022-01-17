2nd Omicron victim in Thailand, 84-year-old cancer patient succumbs in Udon Thani

The woman, who lived in Udon Thani’s Kud Chap district, was in the final stage of lung cancer and hooked up to a high-flow oxygen machine. She had not been vaccinated and tested positive for Covid-19 on January 10. It is believed she may have picked up the virus from her son, who had tested positive earlier.
Owing to her health, her family requested that she be treated at home in isolation. She was prescribed Favipiravir and doctors monitored her oxygen levels.
The CCSA said she had no fever and her breathing was not distressed from January 10 to 14. However, on Saturday her oxygen levels dropped to 76 per cent and she began panting. However, her family chose not to have her admitted to the hospital and she was pronounced dead at 7.45pm on Saturday.
Thailand’s first Omicron victim was an 86-year-old bedridden Alzheimer’s patient in Songkhla, who died on January 12.
Published : January 17, 2022
