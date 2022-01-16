Sat, January 22, 2022

Thailand records 1st Omicron death as 86-year-old succumbs to variant in Hat Yai

An 86-year-old woman, who had apparently received two Pfizer jabs, became the first person in Thailand to succumb to the Omicron variant, Songkhla public health authorities said on Sunday.

The provincial public health office said the Hat Yai-native was a bedridden Alzeheimer’s patient and is believed to have picked up the variant from her grandson, who tested positive after returning from Phuket.

The deceased’s timeline is as follows:

January 6: She and her daughter test positive for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.

January 7: She develops high fever, cough and breathing problems, and is admitted to Hat Yai Hospital’s ICU.

January 12: Patient succumbs at 9.20am. Test results show she had Omicron.

