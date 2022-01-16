Thailand records 1st Omicron death as 86-year-old succumbs to variant in Hat Yai

The provincial public health office said the Hat Yai-native was a bedridden Alzeheimer’s patient and is believed to have picked up the variant from her grandson, who tested positive after returning from Phuket.
The deceased’s timeline is as follows:
January 6: She and her daughter test positive for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit.
January 7: She develops high fever, cough and breathing problems, and is admitted to Hat Yai Hospital’s ICU.
January 12: Patient succumbs at 9.20am. Test results show she had Omicron.
Published : January 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
