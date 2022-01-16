Thailand records 8,077 Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,324,485 – 2,222,011 of whom have recovered, 80,549 are still in hospitals and 21,925 have died.

Separately, another 43,581 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 105,113 their second shot and 304,579 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 109,369,708.