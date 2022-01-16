Thailand records 8,077 Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths on Sunday

Death toll increased by 9, while 4,887 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,324,485 – 2,222,011 of whom have recovered, 80,549 are still in hospitals and 21,925 have died.
Separately, another 43,581 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 105,113 their second shot and 304,579 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 109,369,708.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 326.78 million on Sunday, 266.43 million of whom have recovered, 54.8 million are active cases (96,385 in severe condition) and 5.55 million have died (up by 5,698).
Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 66.66 million, followed by India with 37.11 million, Brazil with 22.97 million, the UK with 15.14 million and France with 13.89 million.
Published : January 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
