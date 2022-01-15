Thu, January 20, 2022

life

Astra/Pfizer booster after Sinovac offers powerful defence against Omicron: virologist

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Astra/Pfizer booster after Sinovac ...

People given two jabs of Sinovac followed by a booster of AstraZeneca or Pfizer had high protection against the Omicron variant, renowned virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said on Saturday.

Reporting findings from recent studies, Dr Yong said people who had two shots of inactivated Sinovac followed by a booster of viral-vector AstraZeneca increased their immunity 100 times, or 200 after the mRNA Pfizer booster.
 

Both booster shots also triggered a big increase in “killer” T cells, which are thought to be especially effective in combating heavily mutated Covid-19 variants such as Omicron.

Yong cited studies on the medRxiv internet site, which pre-publishes scientific data and research ahead of the peer review process.

He pointed to data from researchers in Europe and China studying the effects of Sinovac jabs followed by mRNA boosters.

Yong heads the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, which expects to publish its own research results on combating Omicron in Thailand next week.
 

Related News

Thai traditional medicine goes mobile in fight against ‘long Covid’

Omicron on track to replace Delta soon: Dr Yong

Omicron numbers may be far higher, says virologist

 

Meanwhile the results of a study on Thailand’s programme of Sinovac and/or AstraZeneca doses followed by a booster will be published internationally soon, he added.

Yong also lamented opportunities lost because of scepticism over inactivated vaccines like Sinovac.

Related News

Published : January 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Chanettee wins National Qualifiers to earn a place among world-class field at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Public Health vice chief shoots down possibility of ‘Deltacron’

Published : Jan 20, 2022

EU endorses Thailand Digital Health Pass on the “Mor Prom” application, available for foreigners residing in Thailand

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Bt3 million On Offer at Season-Opening Thailand Mixed

Published : Jan 19, 2022

Latest News

Marijuana legalisation a step closer to reality

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Gems and jewellery exports ride out the Covid crisis

Published : Jan 20, 2022

New 20-baht polymer banknotes to be issued on March 24

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Despite setbacks, Arkhom sticks to growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

Published : Jan 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.