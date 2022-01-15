Astra/Pfizer booster after Sinovac offers powerful defence against Omicron: virologist

Both booster shots also triggered a big increase in “killer” T cells, which are thought to be especially effective in combating heavily mutated Covid-19 variants such as Omicron.

Yong cited studies on the medRxiv internet site, which pre-publishes scientific data and research ahead of the peer review process.

He pointed to data from researchers in Europe and China studying the effects of Sinovac jabs followed by mRNA boosters.

Yong heads the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, which expects to publish its own research results on combating Omicron in Thailand next week.

