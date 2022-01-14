Thai traditional medicine goes mobile in fight against ‘long Covid’

He was speaking at an event dubbed "Thai traditional medicine unites to fight the danger of Covid-19", which also covered ways to treat people suffering “long Covid”.

Dr Yongyot said his department had a two-pronged strategy for the battle against Thailand’s new wave of Covid-19, driven by the Omicron variant.

First, it is standardising traditional-medical care nationwide by transferring knowledge of practices and herbal treatments for Covid-19 and its long-term effects to practitioners in the public and private sphere.

Second, it is launching a mobile Thai traditional medical unit to treat patients in metropolitan Bangkok.

The department urged the public to get in touch with community leaders to learn more about how the mobile unit will operate.