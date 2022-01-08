Omicron numbers may be far higher, says virologist

However, in Thailand, the entire genome sequencing is studied not just the presence of the S gene, which is why more Omicron patients have been detected here.

In fact, he said, since many patients are asymptomatic, Thailand probably has more than 3,000 Omicron cases.

This may also be true of nearly every other country, Yong added.

He said the best way of working out an accurate average will be to check Covid-19 samples randomly to work out a percentage of Omicron and Delta infections. He added that he expects Omicron to account for 30 per cent of total infections.