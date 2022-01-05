Dr Yong highlights 5 reasons why Covid will become less severe

1. The number of infections in children have increased. Most infected children had mild or no symptoms. The severity of the disease will increase according to the patient’s age.

2. Most adults including elders had been administered vaccines.

3. The Omicron variant causes less severe symptoms than Delta according to research especially in South Africa.

4. The research also showed Omicron is usually found in the upper airways than in the lungs.

5. According to Charles Darwin’s theory, living things will adapt to survive. The virus will adapt itself but patients will build immunity. The virus will not cause too much damage though it will be able to live on.