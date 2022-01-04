Virus experts warns Thailand could lose race against super-infectious Omicron

Two jabs were not enough to protect against Omicron and a booster was needed to reduce severity of the disease, he added.

However, the good news is that Omicron causes less severe disease than other variants, according to data from South Africa, the UK, and Denmark.

While cases are rising fast, the number of Omicron patients being hospitalised is only one-third that of Delta cases. The number of Omicron fatalities is also significantly fewer than Delta fatalities.

Yong said that the Omicron variant likely affects the upper part of the respiratory system more than the lungs. Tests for Omicron should focus on saliva rather than nasal mucus, he added.