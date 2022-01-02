Immunity against Covid-19 shoots up after Pfizer or Moderna booster, study shows

Yong was citing a study conducted by Chulalongkorn University’s the Centre of Excellence. He said the survey was conducted on people aged 18 and above who had received two jabs of Sinopharm, Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccines or a Sinovac-AstraZeneca cocktail and had received a Pfizer or Moderna booster.
“People in the US and Britain were given a half dose of the Moderna vaccine to reduce side-effects such as pain at the jab site, fatigue, headache, nausea, diarrhoea or swollen lymph nodes,” he said, citing the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Yong said antibody tests indicate that all vaccines provide high immunity against Covid-19.
“A half dose of Moderna gives the same immunity as a full dose,” he said.
He said the centre is also gathering data of people who have received either three Pfizer shots or three AstraZeneca shots, adding that it will take some time to gather data of people who have received three Moderna jabs.
“This study will help Thailand to effectively manage the vaccination rollout,” he added.
Published : January 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
