Immunity against Covid-19 shoots up after Pfizer or Moderna booster, study shows

“People in the US and Britain were given a half dose of the Moderna vaccine to reduce side-effects such as pain at the jab site, fatigue, headache, nausea, diarrhoea or swollen lymph nodes,” he said, citing the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yong said antibody tests indicate that all vaccines provide high immunity against Covid-19.

“A half dose of Moderna gives the same immunity as a full dose,” he said.