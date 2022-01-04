Sun, January 16, 2022

life

Omicron surge could bring end of pandemic for Thailand, says expert

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Omicron surge could bring end of pa...

Thailand is facing its biggest wave of Covid-19 in two years as cases surge into the tens of thousands after the holiday break. However, there is no need to panic, says Vichaiyut Hospital respiratory specialist Dr Manoon Leechawengongs.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Manoon said the Omicron variant is more transmissible with a reduced incubation period. The new virus strain also causes milder symptoms and is more like a normal cold, he added.

It easily infects the upper respiratory tract but rarely leads to dangerous lung infections.

The Omicron surge will likely result in widespread infection of both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, leading to herd immunity that brings the pandemic to end, Manoon said.

Booster jabs may be unnecessary in the future because Omicron infection will work as a live attenuated vaccine that boosts the immunity more effectively than any vaccine, he added.

Related News

Virus experts warns Thailand could lose race against super-infectious Omicron

Immunity against Covid-19 shoots up after Pfizer or Moderna booster, study shows

Omicron will explode in Thailand soon, warns infectious diseases expert

Related News

Published : January 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Astra/Pfizer booster after Sinovac offers powerful defence against Omicron: virologist

Published : Jan 15, 2022

One page from Spider-Man comic book sold for more than THB120 million

Published : Jan 15, 2022

Thai traditional medicine goes mobile in fight against ‘long Covid’

Published : Jan 14, 2022

Thailand footballers meet Prayut and are made millionaires after AFF triumph

Published : Jan 14, 2022

Latest News

Unofficial results of Chumphon, Songkhla by-elections expected by 10pm

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Beijing Winter Olympics overshadowed by Omicron discovery

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Tonga volcano eruption has massive waves crashing on shores far and wide

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Thailand records 8,077 Covid-19 cases and 9 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jan 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.