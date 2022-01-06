Advice on booster jabs...

For example, the average immunity of volunteers who received two Sinovac jabs for two weeks was 230 binding antibody units per millilitre (BAU/mL), but their immunity dropped to just 33 BAU/mL 12 weeks after two jabs, head researcher Assoc Prof Dr Nasikarn Angkasekwinai noted on Wednesday.

The study was conducted between July and December last year on four groups of volunteers who received AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Pfizer (full dose or half dose) as a booster shot.

She explained that after receiving a booster shot for two weeks, the immunity of volunteers who received two Sinovac jabs changed as follows:

• Pfizer (full dose): 5,152 BAU/mL

• Pfizer (half dose): 3,981 BAU/mL

• AstraZeneca: 1,358 BAU/mL

• Sinopharm: 155 BAU/mL

Meanwhile, the immunity of volunteers who received two AstraZeneca jabs changed as follows:

• AstraZeneca 246 BAU/mL

• Sinopharm129 BAU/mL

• Pfizer (full dose) 2,377 BAU/mL

• Pfizer (half dose) 1,962 BAU/mL

Nasikarn said a fourth Covid-19 vaccine jab would be necessary, especially for people who have received two Sinovac shots and an AstraZeneca jab, as the volunteers’ immunity dropped 5-10 times 4-5 months after receiving a booster.