Protests still illegal under Covid emergency: Bangkok police

Supporters of the youth-led anti-establishment protests congregated outside the Supreme Court and Bangkok Remand Prison, where Arnon Nampa and other protest leaders are detained on serious charges including lese majeste and sedition. Arnon is reportedly ill with Covid-19.
Although Bangkok enjoys relaxed pandemic measures as a “tourism province”, it is still illegal to hold a protest or gathering, said Metropolitan Police Bureau deputy commissioner and spokesman Jirasan Kaewsangek. He cited the emergency decree, anti-Covid guidelines and the Communicable Diseases Control Act, all of which remain in force.
Jirapan said city police are prepared and well equipped to maintain peace and order.
There was no presence of militant or violence-prone demonstrators in the city, he added.
Metropolitan Police have investigated 814 cases relating to protests since July 2020. Of these, 409 cases have been brought to court while the rest remain under police investigation, Jirapan said.
Published : January 15, 2022
