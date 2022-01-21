Security tightened in Bangkok ahead of four anti-government protests

Deputy Metropolitan Police commissioner Pol Maj-General Jirasant Kaewsaeng and deputy police spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Patanacharoen held a press conference to announce that security would be tightened in the four rally areas.
The spokesman said the rallies would start at 4pm and could affect traffic flows at certain spots.
The four protest groups and their rally sites are:
– P-Move and the Four Regions Slum Network will rally in front of the Government House.
– Musicians for the People will demonstrate in front of Bangkok Remand Prison.
– Resistant Citizen will rally in front of the Supreme Court.
– Thalugaz group will protest under the Din Daeng Expressway.
The police spokesman said the rally in front of Bangkok Remand Prison is expected to cause traffic congestion on Ngam Wong Wan Road hence motorists are advised to avoid the area.
The protest under the Din Daeng expressway is also expected to affect traffic flows on Asoke-Din Daeng Road and Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.
Krissana said the Metropolitan Police Bureau is pursuing legal action against protesters in 814 cases, of which 409 have been sent to public prosecutors for arraignment.
The spokesman said although the people have the constitutional right to demonstrate, they are prohibited by law from affecting other people’s rights, especially disrupting traffic.
Published : January 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 20, 2022
Published : Jan 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022