Security tightened in Bangkok ahead of four anti-government protests

The spokesman said the rallies would start at 4pm and could affect traffic flows at certain spots.

The four protest groups and their rally sites are:

– P-Move and the Four Regions Slum Network will rally in front of the Government House.

– Musicians for the People will demonstrate in front of Bangkok Remand Prison.

– Resistant Citizen will rally in front of the Supreme Court.

– Thalugaz group will protest under the Din Daeng Expressway.