Anti-government protest group desperately seeks lawyer

The post said they could access the “Da Torpedo” fund, named after former activist Daranee Charnchoengsilpakul, which offers money for protests or to fight political lawsuits.

Thalugaz, which in Thai means “breaking through (tear) gas”, brings together working-class youth in their teens and early 20s, who have formed a loose group with no clear structure.

The group operating the FB page said that they had not found any lawyer ready to help them. They only knew that a lawyer’s fee was normally around 40,000 to 50,000 baht and there was no guarantee that they could win the case.

The page admitted that it was a tough challenge and they were trying to find a solution. They joked that they might send some people from the group to study at the Faculty of Law and pass the bar exam.



