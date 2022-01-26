Police join state officials to prevent hoarding of palm oil

Damrongsak said relentless rains in the South had led to a reduction in palm fruit harvesting, leading to a supply shortage. The PM and Prawit, who is the chairperson of the National Palm Oil Committee, wanted to ensure there was no hoarding and had asked police to assist the Internal Trade Department.

Damrongsak said Police Commissioner-General Pol General Suwat Chaengyodsuk has instructed the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Central Investigation Bureau to dispatch special units to work with provincial internal trade officials and local police to check palm oil refineries in 25 provinces.

Most of the refineries are in the southern provinces of Krabi, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani, Phang Nga, Ranong and Surat Thani.